Technical inspection of road; pipeline on Wednesday

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner and administrator G Sreekanth has informed that a joint inspection will be conducted on January 3, to investigate the technical faults in the city's new water supply scheme and the roadwork from Paithan to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and to find solutions for the issues. He was speaking to the media persons after concluding the joint meeting of the expert committee today (on Wednesday).

It has come to light recently that there are many technical faults in the new water scheme. While laying the main water pipeline along the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Paithan highway, some sections of the road have had water pipelines placed beneath them, and new roadwork has been carried out on top of these pipelines. Besides, there are other obstacles as well. To find solutions to these issues, a meeting of the expert committee was held at the office of the Divisional Commissioner on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by divisional commissioner Dilip Gawade, district collector Deelip Swami, municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, as well as senior officials from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP).

Sreekanth said, “ Some obstacles have arisen in the water pipeline work. In certain areas, there is an overlap between the road and the water pipeline. These issues will be thoroughly examined, and solutions will be found. For this, an administrative committee will inspect on Friday morning. After the inspection, necessary measures will be taken to complete the water supply project as soon as possible. Instead of focusing on who is at fault for the technical error, the important thing is to find solutions to these issues, and that is why the committee has decided to conduct the inspection, he added.

If necessary, land acquisition

“ If technical obstacles arise in both projects and if there is a need to acquire land for road construction, efforts will be made to acquire the required land. The administration is also prepared to bear any costs involved in this process. Even if the land acquisition costs amount to Rs 5 crore or Rs 10 crore in the Rs 2,740 crore project, the administration will consider it positively,” stressed the municipal administrator.