Technical snag in WTP disrupts water supply

The emergence of the snag in the pumphouse of the water treatment plant prompted the AMC to first close down the functioning of four pumps and later on two pumps. In this way, all six pump houses have been stopped. Meanwhile, the AMC has undertaken the repairing works on a war-footing basis. “There was tripping in the pumphouse,” said the head of the mechanical section D K Pandit. The repairing task was underway till late in the night. Hence, it is feared that the citizens would have to face inconvenience as the civic body may bring change in the water supply schedule during the festival period.