Teen girl molested in Khadkeshwar, accused booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 17-year-old girl faced a harrowing ordeal on July 9, when an eve-teaser accosted her on her way to tuition in the Khadkeshwar area. The accused, identified as Laxminarayan Dongaonkar(20, Bhimmanagar, Bhavsingpura), allegedly stopped the minor, declared "I like you, marry me," then grabbed her hand and molested her.

The incident occurred around 12.30 pm in front of the Veterinary Hospital. Despite the victim's clear refusal to engage, Dongavkar persisted, attempting to force her onto his motorcycle. The quick-thinking teen pulled out her mobile phone to call her father, prompting the accused to flee on his motorcycle towards Sanskritik Mandal. City Chowk Police have registered a case against Dongaonkar under sections related to molestation and child sexual assault. Sub-Inspector Sanjay Rathod is leading the ongoing investigation.