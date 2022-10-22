Telecom service in Lokmat office restored

The telecom service at various places was hampered due to the damage of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) cable for the past few days. The copper cable was around 40 years old and was tampered at various places. As restoration of the telecom service was taking much time and the copper cable would not sustain for a longer period, the officers of Lokmat’s technical and administration departments discussed the issue with the BSNL officers and suggested shifting the service to fiber cable by using modern SIP Trunk technology. After resolving all the technical issues, the telecom service in the Lokmat office was restored. BSNL officers and director of Shri Atharva Sales Corporation Pradeep Joshi assisted in restoration. Lokmat’s telephone numbers are Reception - 0240-2485301, advertisement - 2485302, classifieds - 2485303, Lokmat Helpline - 2485304 and 2485305.