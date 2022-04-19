Temperature again rises to 41°C
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 19, 2022 09:22 PM2022-04-19T21:22:52+5:302022-04-19T21:22:52+5:30
The temperature in the city once again reached the threshold of 41 degrees Celsius (°C). The maximum temperature at Chikalthana observatory was recorded at 40.4°C on Sunday. Citizens have to face the scorching heat in the city since the start of April. The temperature will hover around 40°C for a few more days, said weather officials.