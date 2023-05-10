Temperature crosses 40 degree Celsius mark

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The temperature on Wednesday crossed the 40.2 degrees Celsius mark. This for the second time that the temperature beyond 40 mark during this summer. Earlier, 40.6 degrees Celsius was reported on April 19.

On Wednesday, the temperature was high since morning and the residents felt the heat of the Sun throughout the day. The roads were seen deserted after 12 noon till the evening. The humidity was 34 percent.

The rise in temperature started from March end and it further increased in April. The temperature reduced due to the unseasonal rains in the beginning of May. The experts have opined that there will be further increase in the temperature after May 15.