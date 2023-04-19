Temperature crosses 40 degrees Celsius mark
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 19, 2023 10:20 PM 2023-04-19T22:20:02+5:30 2023-04-19T22:20:02+5:30
Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar The maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius was reported on Wednesday during this summer ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius was reported on Wednesday during this summer season. Scorching heat was experienced in the city since the morning and the severity increased in the afternoon and continued till the evening.
As the temperature in the city has increased in the past few days. The city roads have borne deserted look during the afternoon. The Chikalthana observatory has recorded the maximum temperature on Wednesday and the humidity was between 19 and 21 percent. The observatory has forecast the further increased in the temperature between April 23 and 30.
Temperature in past five days
April 15 - 37.3
April 16 - 39.0
April 17 - 39.2
April 18 - 39.8
April 19 - 40.6