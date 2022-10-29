Temperature drops to 12.9°C

Aurangabad:

With the end of Diwali festival, the winter chill has started to set in the city. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 12.9 Degrees Celsius (°C) on Saturday. Because of the cold, the warm clothes kept in the closet are being taken out. There is also a rush in the market to buy sweaters and caps.

The minimum temperature has been falling for the past three-four days. The minimum temperature was recorded at 14.1°C on October 24. It further decreased thereafter. In the next few days, the temperature will drop even further, and it is predicted that it will be bitterly cold this year. Hence more attention is being paid to keeping the health in good condition during this period. Exercise is being emphasized to maintain good health among senior citizens. The youths are also heading to the gym for gaining health.