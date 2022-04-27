Temperature touches two years high of 42.1°C on Wednesday

Markets deserted throughout the day

Aurangabad, April 27:

The Chikalthana observatory recorded the highest temperature of 42.1 degrees Celsius (°C) in the city on Wednesday, that was the highest temperature in the last two years. The rising heat is becoming unbearable for the citizens.

Temperatures in the city had dropped last week due to cloudy weather. This provided some relief to the citizens. The city recorded a low of 37.2°C on Sunday. But on April 25, the temperature rose to 40.4°C. Since then, the temperature rose to 42°C in just two days. Due to the hot weather, most of the streets and markets in the city wear a deserted look. The citizens avoid stepping out between 11 am and 4 pm. Despite the sun going down in the evening, the severity of heat continues in the night.

No load shedding provides relief

Citizens had to face inconvenience due to load shedding. However, since April 22, the MSEDCL has been providing uninterrupted and smooth power supply to all consumers and agricultural pumps for eight hours day and night as per schedule. The uninterrupted power supply was maintained even on Wednesday and no load shedding was done anywhere, informed MSEDCL.

Temperature in next few days (°C)

Date- Minimum Maximum temperature

April 28 25.0 42.0

April 29 26.0 41.0

April 30 26.0 40.0

May 1 25.0 40.0

May 2 24.0 39.0