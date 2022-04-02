Temperatures in the city exceed 40°C

40.2 degrees: Highest temperatures this summer

Aurangabad, April 2:

The temperature in the city crossed 40°C on Saturday. The Chikalthana observatory recorded a temperature of 40.2°C. This was the highest temperature this summer.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 40.0°C three times in March. The temperature also hovered between 38 and 40°C for some days. The intensity of temperature has been increasing in the city since morning. In the afternoon, the heat wave intensifies causing the citizens to stay indoors and the heat persists in the atmosphere in the evening. The roads in the city are deserted in the afternoon. The maximum temperature is expected to be above average in April, as heat waves continue to plague citizens. According to experts, the summer is expected to be tougher in April and May.