Temperatures rise to 40.5°C

Aurangabad, May 31:

After a short respite, the temperature in the city again went above 40 degrees Celsius (°C) on Tuesday. The Chikalthana observatory recorded a temperature of 40.5°C. As the heat wave intensifies, the citizens have to again face inconvenience.

The citizens had to endure a harsh summer this year. The temperature hovered around 40°C in March, April and May. The city recorded a low of 40.0°C on May 19. But then the mercury dropped. As a result, the intensity of the sun was reduced. On May 24, the temperature dropped to 36.4°C. However, after that the temperature started rising again. On the last day of May, the temperature again crossed 40 degrees. In the next six days, the temperature is expected to hover between 39 and 40°C, the meteorological department said.