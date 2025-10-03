Temple doors closed as goddess enters her slumber

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After the Navratri festivities, the Goddess has entered her ceremonial slumber (Manchaki Nidra) from the midnight of Dussehra. As a result, doors of many temples in the city remain closed for devotees, while in some temples the idols of the Goddess are covered with cloth. Other deities in these temples continue to be available for darshan.

At the Renukamata Temple on Jalgaon Road, known locally as Prati Mahur, the Goddess’s aarti was performed at midnight on Dussehra Thursday. After this, the sanctum was covered with curtains, and the main eastern door was closed. Similarly, at the Harsiddhi Mata Temple in Harsul, curtains were drawn inside and doors closed. Manchaki Nidra has also begun at the Karnpura temple, where doors remain closed for the next two days. However, devotees can still have darshan at the Renukamate temple in Sangramnagar near Beed Bypass, as its doors remain open.

Darshan on Kojagari Purnima

This year, Kojagari Purnima falls on Monday, the 6th. On that day, temple doors will open at 6 am and the Goddess will be offered formal abhishek, puja, and aarti, according to temple authorities.

Caption:

The doors of Jalgaon Road’s Renukamata Temple were closed after Dussehra midnight. They will reopen for devotees on Kojagari Purnima.