Tempo carrying gas cylinders loses balance, hits divider, injures two bikers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A tempo carrying gas cylinders lost balance and crashed into a road divider on Thrusday night, injuring two young bikers seriously. The incident occurred around 9 pm in front of Chikalthana police station.

The tempo driver has been taken into custody, and police have ordered a medical examination, said police inspector Geeta Bagwade. According to eyewitnesses, the tempo was travelling from Cambridge Chowk towards Mukundwadi, carrying HP gas cylinders. While speeding, the driver lost control, broke through a metal divider, and veered onto the opposite lane, hitting two motorcyclists coming from the direction of the hospital. Both riders were critically injured and were first admitted to a local hospital before being shifted to a private facility.

Eyewitness Nikhil Dangade said the tempo was moving at high speed, and the crash created a loud noise. Fortunately, the gas cylinders remained intact, preventing a major disaster. Dangade immediately informed the police. Police sub-inspector Lakhnasingh Pachlore of MIDC Cidco police reached the spot and took the driver into custody. Preliminary reports indicate the driver was unable to speak properly. Police inspector Bagwade confirmed that a medical check-up was ordered late at night. The injured are receiving treatment in the hospital’s critical care unit.