Tempo overturns, worker dies from injuries

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

(06_2 ABD)

A case has been registered against tempo driver Anis Imam Sheikh (Gandheli) at MIDC Waluj police on Friday, following the death of a worker due to injuries sustained in a tempo accident.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Turi (34, Khadiya, Tisya Lohdarga, Jharkhand). Due to the driver's negligence, a tempo overturned on the Dhule-Solapur highway near Sajapur. On Thursday, a complaint was lodged by his cousin Jaswant. On November 28, around 10.30 am, Anil and Jaswant, both working at RMC Daunde Laxwani Iphra Pvt. Ltd., Jhalta Phata, were traveling to work with driver Sheikh in tempo (MH-20-EL-9001) when the vehicle overturned due to reckless driving. Jaswant was thrown out as the front glass shattered, while Anil was trapped inside the cabin and severely injured. Sheikh sustained minor injuries. The three were rushed to GMCH, where despite treatment, Anil succumbed to his injuries on Thursday at 7.30 am. His body was sent to his native village for final rites. Anil is survived by four daughters, elderly parents and a younger brother, as shared by his cousin Jaswant with Lokmat.

Photo: Anil, trapped and seriously injured in the overturned tempo, succumbed to his injuries during treatment.