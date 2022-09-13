Ten dengue patients diagnosed in the district

Six from rural area, 2 from Aurangabad and 2 from Jana

Aurangabad, Sep 13:

After corona and swine flu, dengue crisis has increased in the district. In the last 24 hours, 10 dengue patients were diagnosed in the district. This has increased the concern of the health officials.

It has been raining every day for the last 15 days in the city. The accumulation of rain water is contributing to the breeding of mosquitoes. Dengue and dengue-like diseases along with viral diseases are on the rise in the district. The number of dengue patients registered in the government hospitals is very low, but the number of dengue-suspected patients receiving treatment in private hospitals is more. The health department has advised not to allow water to accumulate in the house area and empty tires and utensils should not be kept at home. Three patients have been diagnosed in Aurangabad tehsil, one in Soygaon, two in Khultabad and four in municipal limits, said district malaria officer Dr Ravindra Dhole.

Symptoms of dengue

The district malaria office informed that the symptoms of dengue are fever, severe headache, body ache, nausea, vomiting, body rash and bleeding, unconsciousness (DSS) in severe dengue.

Spraying, abating started

Necessary precautions are being taken by the municipal corporation in the city. Spraying, abating is in progress. Citizens should observe dry day in a week. Health officer of the municipal corporation Dr Paras Mandlecha appealed to take care that water does not accumulate near the house.

Citizens should be careful

There has been an increase of 10 dengue patients in the district during the day. Of these six are from rural areas, two from the city and two from Jalna district, said health officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar.