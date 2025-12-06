Tenant steals gold and silver from Landlord in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A tenant stole a bag containing 4.5 tolas of gold and nearly 350 grams of silver from his landlord’s house while preparing to travel to Uttar Pradesh for a wedding. The incident happened in November, and the landlord filed a complaint at Pundliknagar police station on December 5.

Meena Gupta (48), a vegetable vendor from Navnath nagar, had rented a room in February 2025 to Dharmendra Sahani (30) from Walbanjer, Uttar Pradesh. On November 12, the Guptas packed the jewelry in a bag and asked Dharmendra to keep an eye on it before leaving for their nephew’s wedding. On November 14, after reaching Varanasi, the family discovered the jewelry was missing. Dharmendra did not respond to their calls, prompting the Guptas to suspect him and lodge a police complaint upon returning to the city.