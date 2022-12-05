Tender for replacement of old waterline soon

Aurangabad:

The 700 mm waterline, supplying water to the old city for nearly four decades, has become very dilapidated. A total of Rs 193 crores are being spent to lay a new 900 mm waterline beside this line. The tender for this work will be floated by the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran soon. It is expected that the work will be completed in at least one year, said Dr Bhagwat Karad while talking to reporters.

Union minister of State for Finance Dr Karad held a review meeting of the works of the new water scheme at the municipal corporation on Saturday. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he added that the work on the new water supply scheme would be completed in the next two years. Before that, the municipal corporation had decided to strengthen the old 56 MLD capacity water scheme to provide relief to the city. Also 700 mm pipes will be replaced with 900 mm pipes. This proposal has been approved by the high power committee of the State Government.

Don't give work to GVPR - Dr Karad

Dr Karad expressed his displeasure regarding the slow progress of the new water supply scheme by GVPR company. He suggested that the work of replacing the pipes of the old scheme worth Rs 193 crores should not be given to the GVPR company.