Tendering process to dispose 10 lakh MT garbage to be completed soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 10 lakh metric tonnes of garbage is lying at garbage process centres (GPC) of Chikalthana, Harsul and Padegaon of the city.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) released a tender of Rs 66 crores to process this waste. A total of seven big companies made a bid to get the contract.

The documents of all the agencies are being checked. Some of the agencies were asked to clear queries related to their documents. Deputy Commissioner of CSMC Ravindra Jogdand said the process would be finalised soon.

It may be noted that the CSMC released a tender for garbage processing three months ago. It was complained that the new rules of the central government were not included in this. So, the civic body decided to re-tendering the process. The tender was released before the Lok Sabha elections. After the model code of conduct’s lifting, the tender process was implemented. The administration received seven tenders. Some of the agencies submitted tenders as joint ventures to get this work.

It is being examined very closely to see whether all bidders fit the terms and conditions of the tender or not. Companies can also go to court if any contractor gets the tender on the basis of less experience. So, the Corporation's solid waste department has taken a very cautious stance.

The CSMC will complete the process of work order before the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections comes into force. Jogdand said that the work is going on in that direction. He said that in this contract, clearing large garbage heaps of Naregaon was also included.

Naregaon has more garbage than waste treatment centres. Garbage from the last three decades has accumulated here.