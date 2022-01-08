Tension at Bhadkal Gate in Midnight

Aurangabad, Jan 8:

Tension prevailed at Bhadkal Gate area when an unidentified person threw stone on a flash board on which ‘Thank You Dr Ambedkar’ was written. The letter ‘A’ on the board was damaged on Friday midnight. Hence, the followers of Dr Ambedkar had gathered at Bhadkal Gate in large numbers. A case in this regard has been registered in Begumpura police station.

According to the police, some unidentified person damaged a letter on the board near Dr Ambedkar Statue at Bhadkal Gate. Hence, a mob gathered here in large number on Friday night. The police checked the CCTV cameras and found that the act of throwing stone was done by some mentally challenged person. A case has been registered against this unidentified person.

PI Prashant Potdar and his team immediately rushed to the spot on receiving the information. PSI Bhalerao is further investigating the case.

Meanwhile, a memorandum has been submitted to the state home minister Dilip Valse Patil that 24 hours security should be provided at Dr Ambedkar’s statue at Bhadkal Gate.