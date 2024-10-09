attempt to demolish his house

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The news of the builder’s murder spread like wildfire at Kamlapur in Waluj on Wednesday. This created tension for some time.

It may be noted that builder Kishor Lohkare, who was missing for the past three weeks, was found murdered and burnt condition in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday morning. An unknown assailant murdered Kishor and burnt his body to destroy the evidence.

Meanwhile, there have been repercussions of murder in Kamalapur as shops in the village and on the Ranjangaon-Kamalapur road were closed in the evening.

An unknown assailant burnt a two-wheeler standing in front of the house of deceased builder Lohkare's driver Javed Shaikh at around 7.30 pm. After some time, they tried to demolish the house of Javed Shaikh with the help of JCB. Tension in Kamlapur over builder’s murder

The door of the house was broken and part of the window was damaged. After this incident, the family of the driver Javed Sheikh went out of the village, so, a major incident was avoided.

Interestingly, the house where the driver Javed Sheikh was staying belongs to the deceased builder Kishor Lohkare. Police said that unknown persons tried to demolish his house on the suspicion that this house belonged to Javed. Police reached the spot on time and foiled the attempt of demolition.

Police Inspector Krishna Shinde said that after this incident, there was a tense situation in Kamalapur and police were deployed to prevent any untoward incident in the village at night.