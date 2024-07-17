Tension in Padegaon over dispute in religious procession

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There was a tension for some time near Kasambari Dargah in Padegaon at 11 am on Wednesday over differences in playing musical instruments in a religious procession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nitin Bagate with the police force reached the spot and brought the situation under control in one hour. A total of six persons were injured in the incident. Cantonment Police have detained four persons.

According to details, various religious programmes were organised in the city today. The annual religious procession was taken out by a community at Padegaon as per the tradition.

The followers of the area participated in the procession at 11 am today. However, when the procession was passing near gut no 82, the members of another group of the community took objection to playing the musical instruments, citing the reason for the disturbance.

Two groups disputed with each other. This resulted in tension when they came face to face. There was a stone-pelting by the members of a group. They attacked each other with wooden stumps, hockey sticks, clubs, stones and bricks. Its repercussions were seen in the adjoining areas. The market of the area was closed immediately. A total of six persons were injured in the incident.

On receiving information, DCP Nitin Bagate, ACP Mahendra Deshmukh and the police force reached the spot. Riot Control Squad was also called in. Many members of both groups ran away to see the police force. DCP Bagate brought the situation under with mild action.

2 cases registered

On the basis of a complaint given by Shaikh Faheem Sk Masiuddin, the first case was registered against Sajid Pathan, Shaikh Rahil Sk Nazeer, Shaikh Sohel Sk Osman, Aman Khan, Syed Moinuddin Sajed Ali, Danish Ajju, Syed Shaker Ali and others. A total of four suspects were caught so far. DCP Bagate said that the process of registering the second case by police for rioting was underway until late at night.