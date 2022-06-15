Tension prevails in Shivna, Ambhai in Sillod

Post hurting religious sentiments and obscene images shared on social media

Aurangabad, June 15:

Some miscreants pelted stones at a saloon shop in Ambhai on Wednesday after a post hurting religious sentiment was shared on social media. A second case was registered in Shivna against a youth for sharing obscene images of women in the village on social media.

According to police, some miscreants pelted stones on a saloon shop owned by Nitin Subhash Sonawane (26) in Ambhai village after a post hurting religious sentiments was shared on social media. The miscreants abused Sonawane and threatened him with dire consequences. A case was registered against Salman Ahmed Pathan, Shahrukh Ahmed Pathan, Mukhtar Sattar and Amir Sayyed and other 10 to 15 in the police station. A case was also registered against Hiralal Pawar (Shirsal Tanda) on a complaint of Shaikh AmitShaikh Sabir (26, Ambhai) in Ajanta police station.

In another incident, tension prevailed in Shivna village after morphed obscene images of some women from the village were shared on social media. The images were also sent to the family members. A complaint was lodged in the Paradh police station and the case was transferred to the Ajanta cyber police. The police arrested a youth in connection with the images. But he claimed that his mobile was stolen two days ago. PSI Ajit Vispute is further investigating both the cases.