Tentative schedule of 8 higher education courses CET released; registration begins

Aurangabad, March 19:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCET) on Saturday released a tentative schedule of common entrance tests (CETs) to be conducted for the admissions to eight courses of Higher Education.

The online registration for B Ed (integrated), LLB-5-years CET commenced on Saturday, while BP Ed, M P Ed, M Ed aspirants will register for the examinations on March 22. The last date of submission of the application form for the courses is April 7.

The State Cell will start the registration process for B Ed (genera and special, Elect) and LLB-3-years on March 24 and conclude on April 12.

The course-wise CET date is as follows;

Course name-----------------------------CET date

BA/B Ed BSc-4-years-course---------May 9,

BEd, M Ed-3 years course------------May 9,

B P Ed---------------------------------------May 11

LLB-5-years-integrated -----------------May 17 and 18

M P Ed---------------------------------------May 19

M Ed------------------------------------------My 19

B Ed (general and special)------------- June 2-4

B Ed-Elect-----------------------------------June 2-4

LLB-3-years---------------------------------June 7-8

Box

Instructions for candidates, college

--The examination dates are subject to change

--Candidates should read all the information brochure before applying

--Students must keep the copy of the filled application form in hard and soft format

--They will not get the opportunity to edit the details after the application is submitted finally.