Terapanth is a disciplined dharma sangh

Aurangabad: The Terapanth Dharm Sangh is a developing, dignified and disciplined Dharmasangh. A distinctive identity of this religion is one Guru and one law. Dignity and discipline are the lifeblood of this Dharma Sangh, said Sadhvi Trishalakumariji while addressing the gathering on Tuesday.

She was speaking at the 159th Maryada Mahotsav of Terapanth Dharmasangh organized at Mahavir Bhawan in the presence of Sadhvishri Madhusmitaji and Sadhvishri Trishalakumariji. Sadhvi Madhusmitaji said that till then the path of welfare will continue to be paved until there is a charioteer of dignity in life. Restraining means development and letting loose means destruction. Terapanth Dharm Sangh is a limited, orderly and vital religious organization. Here a disciplined person is worshiped like a lamp in a temple. The firm foundation of the organization's longevity is service. The beauty of the Sangh increases with service, the glory increases. Kaushik Surana, Ankur Lunia, Anamika Dhoka and others were present.