Testing of 6 overhead water tanks completed; Transfer of tanks pending

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Under the new water supply scheme, the construction of 53 overhead water tanks (also called elevated storage reservoirs) is underway in the city. Two of these tanks have already been handed over to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and are in use. The testing of Six ESRs has been completed successfully, and only their transfer is pending. The testing process of one more tank is currently underway, informed the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). Once all six tanks are operational, citizens will get a water supply with high pressure, it is hoped.

As part of the new water supply scheme, the laying of 1,900 kilometres length new water pipelines is ongoing in the city. So far, 1,000 km of pipelines have been laid. Besides, six different pipelines are being brought to the city from the hill at Nakshatrawadi. The deadline for the water supply to be fully operational in the city is set for March. Therefore, the MJP and GVPR company's team is working at full pace. There is visible progress in the work compared to earlier stages.

Earlier, the city had 36 overhead water tanks belonging to the period of the municipal corporation and municipal council. These were insufficient, therefore, the construction of 53 new tanks, was proposed. The tanks at Pahadsinghpura and Shivaji Ground are already in use. The tests for six new tanks have been completed, and the testing of one is still underway. Hence the functioning of six tanks can be started at any time, said the MJP.

Repeated Assurances

Several dates have been announced for the transfer of the tanks, but they have not been transferred within the planned timeframe. Delays have been caused due to technical issues, such as small leaks and problems with the outlets. “ The Municipal Corporation can start water supply from the tested water tanks at any time,” said the MJP executive engineer Deepak Koli.

Completed tanks

Himayat Baugh, Pratapanagar, Delhi Gate, Shakynagar, Nakshatrawadi and Misarwadi near Garware Company.