Teyup takes blessings of Gurus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A group of around 20 members from Terapanth Yuvak Parishad, visited Surat for two days recently to seek blessings of Gurus and participate in service activities. The team took darshan and service of spiritual leaders like Sadhvi Shri Vishrut Prabhaji and Munishri Mahavir Kumarji. They also observed the arrangements made for the next year's Akshaya Tritiya festival in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to learn and plan for the event. Over 20 youths from Pujya Pravar's Mukharvind renounced root vegetables for 50 days, as per their belief, under the direction of yuvak parishad in city. This act of devotion inspired all those present.