Thackeray on two day visit to Aurangabad from today

Aurangabad:

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has focused its attention on the constituency of rebel MLAs in the district. Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray will interact with farmers at Sillod on November 7. He will also interact with farmers in Bajajnagar and Paithan tehsil on Tuesday.

As soon as Aditya Thackeray announced his visit at Sillod, State agriculture minister Abdul Sattar, organised a public gathering of MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Sillod on the same day. Seeing that the venues of both the programmes are close, the administration raised the issue of law and order and changed the venue of Thakeray’s meeting. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had accused the government of leaving the farmers in the wind during his visit to Gangapur tehsil ten days ago. Sena has become active on the farmers issues. Aditya will interact with farmers at Sillod on Monday evening. He will stay in Aurangabad. On Tuesday, he will address a small gathering at Bajajnagar in rebel MLA Sanjay Shirsat's constituency at 10 am. Sena office bearers said that they will visit Paithan tehsil and speak with farmers at 11 am.