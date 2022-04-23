Thackeray should rub his nose in front of Shivaji statue

Aurangabad, April 22:

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has repeatedly supported Babasaheb Purandare. Purandare has always slandered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajmata Jijau. James Lane's brain was full of hostile thoughts. Therefore, Thackeray should rub his nose in front of the statue of Shivaji Maharaj and apologize, demanded Dr Shrimant Kokate in a press conference on Friday.

Dr Kokate said that Purandare has shown perversion in every writing. When Lane's co-author Shrikant Bahulkar’s face was blackened by the Shivpremi in Pune, Raj Thackeray went to Bahulkar's house and apologized to him. He supported people who supported Lane. After Purandare's death, the present Aghadi government conducted his State funeral. Justice PB Sawant who took to the streets in honor of Shivaji Maharaj and freedom fighter Hausakka Patil passed away, at that time the aghadi government did not even pay a visit to their funeral. There is no difference between the Fadnavis government and the Aghadi government, as is evident from the tribute to Purandare. The BJP and the alliance government have the same ideology.

No opposition to May 1

Thackeray has a meeting in Aurangabad on May 1. I am opposing that meeting. According to the constitution, everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression. If Thackeray does not apologize, we will continue our opposition in a democratic way, said Kokate.