Thackeray's memorial to complete after 18 months

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

The guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, after reviewing the progress of Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial Garden, today said that the project deadline is December 2022, but it would take another one and a half years for the total completion of works.

The memorial of Shiv Sena supremo is being built upon 17 acres of land in the vicinity of MGM by spending Rs 35 crore.

While speaking to media persons, Bhumre said,” The project works will be done in two phases. The first phase is nearing completion and the second phase will start soon. The decision on the design of the memorial and the statue of Balasaheb has already been approved. However, the discussion to make changes in other works at the memorial will be held with chief minister Eknath Shinde.

According to sources, Bhumre has instructed the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administration to display photos and videos of Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharmveer Anand Dighe in the gallery.

The project cost is Rs 35 crore and the fund of Rs 10 crore had been released, so far. The memorial or any other works in the city will not experience a shortage of funds, said the guardian minister.