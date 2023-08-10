Theft attempt at Chikalthana ST Workshop foiled

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A theft attempt at the Chikalthana ST Central Workshop in Mukundwadi was foiled and the guards nabbed a woman red-handed. However, her accomplice woman managed to escape. The arrested has been identified as Suvarna Anil Bhalerao (22, Chikalthana).

Suvarna and her accomplice entered the workshop by climbing the security wall on August 9 at around 4 pm. They started collecting the iron and aluminum scrap from the workshop. When the security guards saw them, they immediately informed to the senior officers. Suverna was later handed over to the Cidco MIDC police station.