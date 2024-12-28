Theft spree hits Kanchanwadi: Houses, store targeted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city continues to reel under a wave of thefts, with burglars striking two houses and an electronic store in Kanchanwadi within 24 hours, stealing goods worth lakhs. Despite rising incidents, the police remain under scrutiny for their inaction.

In Kanchanwadi, thieves looted Shaukat Sheikh’s electronic store on the night of December 26. They broke in and made off with four 43-inch TVs,a a 32-inch TV, mobile phones, power banks, and Bluetooth speakers. The crime came to light when Sheikh opened his shop the next morning. A case has been registered at the Satara Police Station.

House break-ins add to the chaos

In Mukundwadi’s Malharnagar, burglars struck Solomon Nirmal’s home between November 15 and December 19. They took household appliances, tools, and even his motorcycle. The 70-year-old retired resident discovered the theft on his return and lodged a complaint at Mukundwadi Police Station.

Important Documents Stolen

In another shocking incident, thieves broke into a house in Begampura’s Asifia Colony, stealing crucial documents like death certificates, land tax receipts, and bond papers. Mohammad Khalek Sheikh, the owner, lives in Mumbai and discovered the break-in during a recent visit. A case has been lodged at Begampura Police Station. With back-to-back incidents and no breakthrough, residents are growing increasingly concerned about their safety.