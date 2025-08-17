There is philosophy in Vamandada Kardak's songwriting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: "There is a philosophy in Vamandada Kardak's song writing. At the same time, his songs are based on the thoughts of Buddha, Phule, Shahu, Ambedkar," asserted Dr Uttam Ambhore, the senior writer and critic.

He was speaking at a programme organised by Lokkavi Vamandada Kardak Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) at the auditorium of the Marathi Department recently on Vamandada Kardak's birth anniversary. Director of the Study Centre, Dr Dasu Vaidya, was also seated on the dais.

Dr Uttam Ambhore further said that Vamandada experimented with writing songs.

“His songs made a flop film a superhit. Dadasaheb Rupavate brought him into the movement. He remained loyal to Ambedkar's thoughts till the end and took Ambedkar's ideology to every household,” he said.

Ganesh Ghule conducted the proceedings of the programme while Rajshree Kale proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Mustajeeb Khan, Dr Anand Ubale and others were present.