There should be no ban on leaders' entry in villages: Jarange Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The ban on public representatives entry at villages was lifted up to December 24. The State Government should take action against those who tore a board at Bhokardan. Those who tear the boards will be held responsible henceforth,” said Manoj Jarange Patil, the Maratha reservation leader. He was speaking at Chitpimpal villages on Saturday.

It may be noted that leaders of the different political parties were not allowed to enter the villages in the backdrop of the Maratha reservation demand.

Manoj Jarange Patil who was discharged from a private hospital in the city today was returning home when people stopped him at Chitepimple. He stood on a car and started guiding them. Jarange Patil said that youths of the community should not commit suicide.

“Because the certificate of Kunbi is being currently. This was not done in the last 70 years. You (community members) should be delighted about this. The community members will get certificates in general through an act to be passed on December 24. The politicians have fooled us. We made them tall while killing our children. Now our children should progress,” he said.

Patil said that somebody tore the board and wanted to enter the village in Bhokardan.

“Remember one thing, your fight is with us. You (those who tore the Board) have installed boards too. You have begun the fight. Let's tear our boards anywhere in the State today. We demand reservation and you tear our boards. Our ancestors pasted your boards. We have supported your children. The children of the same persons want to enter the village and are removing the board. Now remove the board and see. The village belongs to the Marathas. The question is about the children of the Marathas. If you want to come to the village, bring a reservation. We will take out your procession,” he said. The Maratha reservation leader said that the boards were displayed so that their (Marathas) children could get reservations.

“If you tear any board henceforth, all Maratha community will be after you. There is no need to fear them as they are in the minority,” he added.