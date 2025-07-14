Thief enters temple barefoot, flees with donation box cash in 16 minutes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A burglar entered the Mahadev temple at Mill Corner barefoot, broke open the donation box, and fled with cash all within 16 minutes.

The incident occurred around 1.10 am on July 12. CCTV footage shows the thief climbing onto the temple terrace using a nearby tall building. Before entering, he respectfully removed his slippers near a water tank. He then broke the lock, picked up the donation box, carried it behind the temple, and used a cutter to access the cash. By 1.26 am, he was gone. The theft came to light the next morning when devotee Rukmini Daspute arrived and found the locks broken. Trustees Anil Makariye and Pratik Kolhe were informed, and a complaint was lodged at Krantichowk police station on Sunday. Locals have expressed concern over a rising number of thefts in the area in recent days.