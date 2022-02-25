Thief snatches gold chain of woman going to temple

Aurangabad, Feb 25:

Thieves snatched the chain of a pedestrian woman going to a temple near Jain Girls Hostel in Arihantnagar on Friday morning.

Rina Satish Kasliwal (42, Vishnunagar, Arihantnagar)was going to the Jain temple on Friday morning. A thief on a motorcycle came from behind and snatched a gold chain weighing two tolas from her neck. Rina was afraid and started shouting for help. But, the thief had escaped speedily on his motorcycle until the people gathered.

Jawaharnagar police station PI Santosh Patil on receiving the information rushed to the spot with the police team and inspected the CCTV footage. The thief has been captured in the CCTV cameras. The crime branch team is searching for him. A case has been registered in Jawaharnagar police station while PSI Ajeet Dagadkhair is further investigating the case.