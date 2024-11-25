Thief steals jewellery and cash in Jawahar Colony
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 25, 2024 09:05 PM2024-11-25T21:05:02+5:302024-11-25T21:05:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
A thief broke into the house of a woman while she was out for a program and stole gold jewellery and cash on Thursday afternoon in Jawahar Colony.
Kanchan Ajay Deshpande ( Snehvardhini Housing Society, Jawahar Colony) had locked the house and left with her family around 9.30 am for a program. Taking advantage of their absence, the thief broke the gate lock and entered the house. The thief stole 1 tola gold chain, a 5-gram gold ring and 3,000 rupees in cash, totalling 65,000 rupees. A case has been registered at Jawaharnagar Police Station.