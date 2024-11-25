Thief steals jewellery and cash in Jawahar Colony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A thief broke into the house of a woman while she was out for a program and stole gold jewellery and cash on Thursday afternoon in Jawahar Colony.

Kanchan Ajay Deshpande ( Snehvardhini Housing Society, Jawahar Colony) had locked the house and left with her family around 9.30 am for a program. Taking advantage of their absence, the thief broke the gate lock and entered the house. The thief stole 1 tola gold chain, a 5-gram gold ring and 3,000 rupees in cash, totalling 65,000 rupees. A case has been registered at Jawaharnagar Police Station.