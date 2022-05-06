Thieves attempt to steal sandal wood in Devanagari

Aurangabad,May 6:

Thieves tried to cut a sandal tree at Devanagari in Shahnoormia Dargah area in the wee hours of Friday. However, the residents foiled their attempt to steal the sandal wood. However, the electricity wire was cut in an attempt to cut the tree due to which the power supply was interrupted in Devanari till morning. The electricity was restored at 10 am.

Chandrashekhar Pakhare, a resident of Devanaganari area has a sandal tree in his premises. The thieves entered the premises and cut the tree. However, the electricity wire was cut in the attempt and there blackout in the area. As they were about to take the tree away, the residents worke up and started shouting. The thieves left the tree there and fled from the scene.

On receiving the information, the Osmanpura police rushed and inspected the spot. Meanwhile, the residents had to sent the night in dark.

Caption: Thieves cut a sandal tree in the Devanagari area but failed to carry it as the residents work up in the wee hours on Friday.