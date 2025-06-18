Thieves break ATM in Padegaon with gas cutter

Police informed after 9-hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves broke ATM centre in the Padegaon-Mitmita area with the help of a gas cutter inside and made off with lakhs of rupees in cash. The incident came to light at 3.30 am on Wednesday.

During the last few years, ATM centres in deserted areas and on highways have been consistently targeted by thieves. Earlier, an ATM on Padegaon Road was broken. However, the companies concerned do not take care of security.

There is an SBI ATM centre on the internal road near the Tarangan Phata in Padegaon. Thieves entered the centre at 3.30 am and closed its shutters. They used a gas cutter to remove the note trays and took away about Rs 2 or Rs 3 lakh rupees in cash with them.

In this case, the officials of the company concerned have gone to Nanded to lodge a case for breaking an ATM. The company officers informed the Cantonment Police that they would lodge a complaint in Nanded and then would come here to make the complaint.

Sensor did not go off

According to the information given by Assistant Inspector Vivek Jadhav of Cantonment Police Station, they were informed by the bank at 12.30 pm today that the ATM was broken. The sensor in the ATM centre of the bank's control room (Mumbai) did not go off. As a result, no one was aware that the ATM was being broken. Jadhav clarified that a search is underway for the thieves through CCTV footage.