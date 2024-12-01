Thieves break into shop near Karmad Police Station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Theft cases are surging in the Karmad police jurisdiction, with two incidents reported within a week.

On Saturday night, thieves broke into a grocery store owned by Mangesh Karad, located right opposite the police station. They stole Rs 20,000 in cash, dry fruits, and other goods worth Rs 5,000, creating an atmosphere of fear among traders in Karmad village.

Notably, this is the second theft in a week near the Karmad police station. Last week, thieves stole approximately 55 water pumps from a motor repair shop near the station. The targeting of shops located next to the police station has alarmed traders and residents across the area. These daring thefts have posed a significant challenge to the Karmad police.