Thieves break wall, steal energy drinks

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves broke into a wholesale cold drink shop in Jadhavmandi, stealing eight boxes of energy drinks. The shop, Ratan Pr. Stores, belongs to Sachin Kataria (46, N-9). The incident occurred on the night of 29 December when the burglars broke through the rear wall to gain entry. A case has been registered at Cidco police station.