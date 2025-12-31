Thieves break wall, steal energy drinks
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 31, 2025 22:00 IST2025-12-31T22:00:16+5:302025-12-31T22:00:16+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Thieves broke into a wholesale cold drink shop in Jadhavmandi, stealing eight boxes of energy drinks. The shop, Ratan Pr. Stores, belongs to Sachin Kataria (46, N-9). The incident occurred on the night of 29 December when the burglars broke through the rear wall to gain entry. A case has been registered at Cidco police station.