Thieves broke open house of doctor; decamped with Rs 2.25 lakh valuables

Aurangabad, June 17: Unidentified thieves broke open the house of a doctor, situated on the main road, in Jamgaon village of Gangapur tehsil, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The valuables of Rs 2.25 lakh have been reported as stolen by the doctor’s brother on Friday morning. Meanwhile, the police surveyed CCTV footage and found thieves riding on a motorcycle.

It is learnt that Dr Pandurang Magar arrived in Aurangabad for his knee operation. He has a clinic on the front side and he resides on the back of it. His younger brother Raghunath Magar stays with his family on the second floor.

It so happened that Raghunath and his family went to sleep on Thursday night. Taking advantage of the locked clinic, the thieves broke open it and entered the house and fled away with the valuables. On Friday morning, he spotted the damaged lock of the clinic. He entered the house and found the almirah open and all items and articles in it were lying scattered on the floor. He immediately informed the police.

Acting upon the information, police inspector Sanjay Lohkare and his team inspected the spot. While going through CCTV footage, they found 2 persons with covered faces entered the clinic at 2 am. They had come on the motorcycle. Raghunath told that eight tolas of gold and cash of Rs 45,000 (a total of Rs 2.25 lakh) has been stolen from the house.

Meanwhile, the police said that Dr Magar is admitted to the hospital, therefore, he has not been told about the theft. The exact figure of stolen valuables will be known after he returns. Gangapur police have registered an offence and PSI Shakil Shaikh is investigating the case.

The police found that the thieves entered by breaking the locks of the clinic’s channel gate, shutter and then the door of his house.