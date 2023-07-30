Thieves burgled mobile shopee in Connaught

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After the tackling of hooliganism in Connaught place by the Cidco police, the havoc of the thieves has increased here. A mobile shop owned by the president of the Connaught Traders Association was burgled by the thieves and valuables worth Rs 95,000 were stolen. A case has been registered with the Cidco police.

Police said, the president of the association Dnyaneshwar Kharde runs a mobile shopee named Renuka and Multi Services in Connaught Place. The thieves entered the shop at around 3 am on Sunday. They took away Rs 40,000 cash, Fire Bolt and Bolt company’s 10 smartwatches worth Rs 10,000, 10 earbuds worth Rs 20,000, 10 keypads worth Rs 10,000 and 5 mobile chargers, all amounting to Rs 95,000. Two thieves have been captured in the CCTV cameras. They were in the shop for more than half an hour.