Thieves burgled mobile shopee in Connaught
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 30, 2023 10:45 PM 2023-07-30T22:45:11+5:30 2023-07-30T22:45:11+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
After the tackling of hooliganism in Connaught place by the Cidco police, the havoc of the thieves has increased here. A mobile shop owned by the president of the Connaught Traders Association was burgled by the thieves and valuables worth Rs 95,000 were stolen. A case has been registered with the Cidco police.
Police said, the president of the association Dnyaneshwar Kharde runs a mobile shopee named Renuka and Multi Services in Connaught Place. The thieves entered the shop at around 3 am on Sunday. They took away Rs 40,000 cash, Fire Bolt and Bolt company's 10 smartwatches worth Rs 10,000, 10 earbuds worth Rs 20,000, 10 keypads worth Rs 10,000 and 5 mobile chargers, all amounting to Rs 95,000. Two thieves have been captured in the CCTV cameras. They were in the shop for more than half an hour.