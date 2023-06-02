Thieves decamp with Rs 2 lakh ornaments and cash

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a house burglary in Tilaknagar area of the Kannad tehsil, cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh were stolen. A case has been registered against an unknown thief in the city police station on May 29.

According to police, Vrishab Pandey (Tilaknagar) had gone to another place on May 28. During midnight unknown thieves entered his house and looted 4 tolas of gold bangles kept in the cupboard Rs 63,000 in cash. As Pandey's mother has gone to the village, the information about how much gold and cash was stolen will be available after her return. Pandey has filed a complaint in Kannad city police station. Accordingly, PSI Sachin Khatke is conducting further investigation.