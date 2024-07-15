Thieves driving luxury car broke open businessman's house in Cidco N-1 sector

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a sensational house-breaking theft, committed in 40 minutes, a gang of thieves arrived in a luxurious car and cut through the window grills of a bungalow to steal a whopping 106 tolas of gold and diamond-studded jewellery from a businessman’s house, in Cidco N-1 sector, on Saturday between 8 pm and 10 pm.

In the past 20 days, a series of burglaries have created an atmosphere of fear among city residents. This is the second record-breaking burglary within fifteen days, following the theft of 70 tolas of gold in Hanumannagar. In Nakshatrawadi, the sight of thieves carrying weapons has further heightened the residents' anxiety.

Nikhil Sushil Mutha, who is in the surgical supplies business, lives with his family in the colony situated behind Garware Stadium in Cidco N-1 sector. On Saturday at 8 pm, the family locked the house and went shopping at Prozone Mall. When they returned around 10 pm, they found all the lights in the house on and the main door open. Upon entering, they discovered the jewellery safe was missing. Besides, the steel cupboard in his mother’s room had been cut open. After checking other rooms, they realised that the thieves had entered the house by cutting the window grills and had exited through the main door after committing the theft.

Burglary in 40 minutes after 'Recci'

At 8 pm, when Mutha left for the mall in his car, the thieves followed him. As soon as they saw him enter the mall, the thieves turned their car around and returned to Mutha's house. This indicates that the theft was premeditated. In the next 40 minutes, the thieves carried away a safe weighing approximately 5 to 7 kilograms. They cut open the cupboard in his mother’s room using a cutter, and stole Rs 24,000 in cash, silver coins, a bowl, and a mobile phone from the hall before escaping. They used a luxurious car in the crime.

106 tolas of Gold, Diamond jewellery stolen

The stolen items include four bangles weighing 10 tolas; two patlyas (traditional Maharashtrian jewellery) weighing 10 tolas; two kadas (bracelets) weighing 5 tolas; a diamond-studded chain weighing 4 tolas; a pendant and earrings set weighing 8 tolas; a diamond leaf set and bangle weighing 8 tolas; an American diamond set weighing 6 tolas; a bracelet weighing 3 tolas; a diamond ring weighing 1.5 tolas; another diamond ring weighing 1 tola; a diamond pendant weighing 4 tolas; a bracelet weighing 5 tolas; a pearl set weighing 5 tolas; a diamond pendant chain weighing 5 tolas; diamond rings weighing 8 tolas; bangles weighing 1.5 tolas; a bracelet weighing 1 tola; bangles weighing 2 tolas; a diamond bracelet weighing 2 tolas; silver jewellery weighing 190 grams. This valuable collection was stolen by the thieves.

Suspected to have fled towards Nashik

The thieves had been keeping an eye on Mutha for a long time. Without breaking the lock, they cut the window grills and entered, lifting the safe intact into their car since it was not broken open. The primary suspicions suggest they fled straight out of the city heading towards Nashik. Meanwhile, two teams from the Crime Branch have gone outside the district in search of the thieves.

Rampage in Nakshatrwadi, thieves roamed all night with weapons

In Nathpuram, Nakshatrawadi, on the night of July 14, thieves caused havoc by wielding sticks and rods resembling tommy. They attempted to break into nearly six houses, including a Hanuman temple. The thieves searched for locked houses with a torch, roaming various parts from 9 pm to 4 am. These movements were captured in CCTV. They broke into businessman Ramchandra Kardile's house and stole two mobile phones, gods jewellery, and Rs 22,000 in cash. Besides, they broke the donation box of the Hanuman temple and stole the cash. These incidents have raised serious questions about police patrolling.