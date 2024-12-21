Thieves rob an elderly man of Rs10.5 lakh in Satara

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An elderly man was robbed of Rs 10.5 lakh when two thieves snatched his bag while he was leaving his son's hospital in Satara. The incident occurred on December 12, and a case was filed eight days later, on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Sakharam Shinde (72), the father of gynaecologist Dr. Yogesh Shinde, who was carrying the hospital’s collected cash on his motorcycle when the robbery happened around 7 PM. As Sakharam reached his home near Chate School, two men pushed him and grabbed the bag with the money, fleeing into the darkness. Sakharam reported the crime immediately to the police. Authorities suspect the thieves might have been familiar with his routine, as the robbery occurred near his home. The Satara Police are investigating and believe the thieves are around 25 to 30 years old.