Thieves rob farmer’s family at knife-point in Nandeda

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a daring pre-dawn robbery, three thieves broke into a farmer’s house in Nandeda, Bhavani Nagar, Waluj. They looted Rs 42,000 in cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh. The cash was meant for a child’s school fees and onion cultivation. The incident took place around 2 am on Thursday.

Uddhav Mate (35) was at home with his wife, mother, and children when the robbers entered n Nandeda. His father was away in Daulatabad for an overnight stay. The family, having gone to bed by 9.30 pm, was startled awake by a loud bang at the back door. Mate discovered three masked men armed with knives entering the house.

Thieves threaten in broken hindi

The robbers snatched Mate’s mobile and threatened him, saying, “Chup, kone mein baitho, warna khupas denge” (Sit quietly in the corner, or we’ll stab you). The commotion woke up the rest of the family. While two thieves searched the house, one stood guard. Mate pleaded, “Take whatever you want, but don’t harm anyone,” and stayed quiet. The thieves spent 30 minutes rummaging through cupboards and drawers, taking the cash and gold jewellery worn by the women before fleeing into the night.

---------------------------------------(BOX)-------------------------

Sniffer dog loses trail

A sniffer dog, Rocky, followed the thieves’ trail for 50 feet before stopping where Mate’s stolen mobile was found. Police suspect the robbers escaped in a vehicle, said PSI Sanjay Gite.

---------------------------------------(BOX)-------------------------

Locked neighbours out

Before entering Mate’s house, the robbers locked the doors of 6-7 neighbouring houses from the outside to ensure no one could intervene. After the thieves fled, Mate raised an alarm, but the locked doors explained the lack of response from neighbours. The police have launched an investigation to track the culprits.