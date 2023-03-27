Thieves rob Ginning mill employees of Rs 20L

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three thieves attacked and robbed two employees of a ginning mill who were taking Rs 25 lakh of the mill owner on a motorcycle near Sant Eknath School in Sillod city on Monday morning. However, in the scuffle, the bag was torn and Rs 5 lakh fell on the road. The thieves managed to take Rs 20 lakh from them. A case has been registered against three thieves with Sillod police.

Police said the owner of the New Kotex Ginning Mill Rahul Bansilal Tayal had asked cashier Goving Ramjilal Tayal (54, Sillod) and accounts officer Imran Mushtaq Shah (29, Sillod) to withdraw Rs 25 lakh from State Bank of India on March 27 at around 11 am. Both the employees went to the bank on a motorcycle (MH 20 AF 0958) and withdrew Rs 25 lakh and were returning at around 11.45 am. At the same time, three thieves came on a Pulsar motorcycle and snatched the bag containing money. In the scuffle, both employees fell from the motorcycle and the bag was torn. Rs 5 lakh fell on the road from the bag. The thieves managed to take Rs 20 lakh and fled away. They later informed the owner about the incident. The police rushed to the spot and took both the injured to Sillod sub-district hospital.

On receiving the information additional SP Sunil Langewar, sub-divisional police officer Vijay Marathe, PI Sitaram Mehetre, PSI Appasaheb Zinzurde, API Nalanda Landge, local crime branch PI Rameshwar Renge and others also visited the spot.

Meanwhile, the unidentified thieves were captured in the CCTV camera while going on the motorcycle toward Bharadi. The police have established search teams to find them.