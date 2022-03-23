Thieves snatch gold chain of woman waiting for auto-rickshaws

Aurangabad, March 23:

Three thieves snatched the gold chain of a woman waiting with her son for auto-rickshaw to take him to school near Cidco flyover on Wednesday afternoon. The crime branch police have arrested three suspects in this connection on Wednesday night.

Police said, Lalita Sanjay Khonde (Kailashnagar) was waiting for auto-rickshaw with her son. Three unknown persons came on a motorcycle and snatched her gold chain amounting Rs 50,000.

Crime branch API Manoj Shinde, PSI Kalyan Shelke and their team after checking the CCTV footage arrested three suspects late in the evening. The police were trying to seize the stolen chain.