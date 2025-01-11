Thieves snatch mangalsutra in Padegaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 52-year-old woman was robbed of her 1.5 tola mangalsutra by thieves who posed as asking for an address. The incident took place on Thursday at 9 pm in Padegaon’s Jaybharat Housing Society.

Rukhmini Kamble, visiting her sister in Padegaon from Dastapur, Dharashiv, was waiting near the apartment gate when a young man approached her. On the night of Thursday, after dinner, Rukhmini went for a walk and was waiting near the apartment’s gate for her sister. He showed her an address on his phone and asked if she recognized it. As she responded, the man swiftly snatched her mangalsutra and ran.

-------------------------------(BOX)----------------------------

Thieves escaped on Moped

The robber had an accomplice waiting on a moped nearby. After grabbing the mangalsutra, he sprinted to the vehicle, and both sped away.

The Cantonment Police Station, led by PSI Sanjay Rokde, is investigating the case. Authorities are urging residents to stay vigilant against such deceptive tactics.