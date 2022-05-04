Thieves stealing articles worth Rs 8L arrested

Aurangabad, May 4:

A thief stole articles along with a pick-up van from a hardware shop amounting Rs 8 lakh in Shendra area, few days back. The local crime branch of Aurangabad rural police arrested the thief, his accomplice and the trader who purchased the stolen articles.

Police said, Nisar Ahmed aliasSalman Khan Gaffar Pathan alias Jafar Khan (Sanjaynagar) stole articles and a pick-up from a hardware shop of Balchand Ramesh Malpani (Pratapnagar, Osmanpura) from Shendra MIDC area on April 28. While taking away the stolen articles, the pick-up van was stopped. Hence, he called his accomplice Syed Umar Syed Yasin (Patelnagar, Naregaon) and took the stolen articles in his rickshaw leaving the pick-up vehicle. A case was registered with Chikalthana police station.

Nisar then sold the articles to the owner of Jai Laxmi Traders Shop at Jalgaon Road, Sanjay Namdev Patil (Auditors colony).

The local crime branch started the investigation and arrested Nisar, Syed and Patil and seized articles worth Rs 7.59 lakh from them.

The police action was executed under the guidance of SP Manish Kalwaniya, additional SP Dr Pawan Bansod, Dy.SP Jaidutta Bhavar by Chikalthana API Sharadchandra Rodge, naik Deepak Surwase local crime branch PSI Gajanan Lahane, Shrimant Bhalerao, Manish Chaudhary, Anand Ghadeshwar.